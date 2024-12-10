Previous
Look who came to see me today by rosiekind
Look who came to see me today

| was so surprised to see this little pied wagtail when I looked through the kitchen window. It was lovely to see him and he hung around for quite some time.

Thank you for getting yesterday's finches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Wylie ace
What a sweet bird. Lovely for him to visit.
December 10th, 2024  
