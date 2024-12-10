Sign up
Previous
Photo 4764
Look who came to see me today
| was so surprised to see this little pied wagtail when I looked through the kitchen window. It was lovely to see him and he hung around for quite some time.
Thank you for getting yesterday's finches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11040
photos
146
followers
51
following
1305% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th December 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
pied-wagtail
Wylie
ace
What a sweet bird. Lovely for him to visit.
December 10th, 2024
