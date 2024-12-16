Sign up
Photo 4770
Mr Greedy
There were 5 jackdaws in the garden when I took this and they are such greedy birds. No time for anything else today but thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
Sue Cooper
A great capture.
December 16th, 2024
