Previous
I must find a name for him by rosiekind
Photo 4771

I must find a name for him

Any ideas what I could call him? He's such a regular visitor now so I must find a suitable name. It's so nice to see him and he doesn't mind me focusing my camera on him through the kitchen window.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaw on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
William Wagtail ?
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this lovely bird.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact