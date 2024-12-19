Sign up
Previous
Photo 4773
He doesn't want to go home
Here's Zac not wanting to go home after we have walked round the lake. He's such a good dog though and we never have any problems with him.
I have to go Carol singing around our village tonight so haven't got much time but in the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11053
photos
146
followers
51
following
1307% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th December 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
,
springer-spaniel
,
newton-leys
Barb
ace
Enjoy your time carol singing tonight! I wish I could join a group for that, but no one nearby...
December 19th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Zac is a lovely dog.
December 19th, 2024
