He doesn't want to go home by rosiekind
Photo 4773

He doesn't want to go home

Here's Zac not wanting to go home after we have walked round the lake. He's such a good dog though and we never have any problems with him.

I have to go Carol singing around our village tonight so haven't got much time but in the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Enjoy your time carol singing tonight! I wish I could join a group for that, but no one nearby...
December 19th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Zac is a lovely dog.
December 19th, 2024  
