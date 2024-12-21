Sign up
Previous
Photo 4774
Owl
This was one I found in Amazon photos so I thought I'd post it today.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Zac on PP and for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS-1D Mark IV
Taken
21st December 2012 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
owl
