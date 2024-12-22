He's here most days

Previous
Willie Wagtail is coming into my garden most days and it's lovely that he perches on the bird bath just outside my kitchen window. It gives me lots of opportunity to see him and photograph him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

