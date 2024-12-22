Sign up
Photo 4775
He's here most days
Willie Wagtail is coming into my garden most days and it's lovely that he perches on the bird bath just outside my kitchen window. It gives me lots of opportunity to see him and photograph him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd December 2024
22nd December 2024 12:08pm
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
pied-wagtail
