Goldies today
Not much time today so this is a quick shot through the kitchen window. Thank you for getting yesterday’s pied wagtail on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd December 2024 1:16pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinches
