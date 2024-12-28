Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4781
Waiting to get onto the feeder
Not a brilliant photo but at least this little long tailed tit is not on the feeder! However, she soon found her way onto it and ate lots of lovely suet block!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11065
photos
146
followers
51
following
1309% complete
View this month »
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
4780
4781
Latest from all albums
3708
4777
3709
4778
4779
4780
3710
4781
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th December 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close