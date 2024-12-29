Previous
Greedy jackdaw by rosiekind
Photo 4782

Greedy jackdaw

The jackdaws keep coming into my garden and stealing food from the bird table meant for small birds as well as gobbling up the suet block. I can't afford to feed everyone but they don't seem to care.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact