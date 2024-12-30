Sign up
Previous
Photo 4783
Squizzer looking his sweetest
I think Squizzer looks adorable when he stands like this and I can't resist him. He certainly knows how to get round me because after I took this I went out and filled his nut box up to the top.
I hope everyone had a good Christmas and is ready to start the new year which I hope will be peaceful. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
