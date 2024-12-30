Previous
Squizzer looking his sweetest by rosiekind
I think Squizzer looks adorable when he stands like this and I can't resist him. He certainly knows how to get round me because after I took this I went out and filled his nut box up to the top.

I hope everyone had a good Christmas and is ready to start the new year which I hope will be peaceful. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th December 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
