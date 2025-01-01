Sign up
Previous
Photo 4785
Rather wet today
Welcome to 2025! Just the sort of weather I like (not at all). Never mind I shall just stay inside.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st January 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
water-droplets
