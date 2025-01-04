Sign up
Previous
Photo 4788
A song thrush in my garden
I was so pleased to see this lovely bird in my garden and it is all because the weather is so cold. All sorts of birds come to feed when the weather is like this and it really does delight me.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th January 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
song-thrush
