A song thrush in my garden by rosiekind
Photo 4788

A song thrush in my garden

I was so pleased to see this lovely bird in my garden and it is all because the weather is so cold. All sorts of birds come to feed when the weather is like this and it really does delight me.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

