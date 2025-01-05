Previous
She's back again by rosiekind
She's back again

It was lovely to see Mrs Thrush again and it looks like she will be a regular visitor now. Just like Willie Wagtail who comes every day and eats from one of the mealworm feeders. It is so lovely to have all these dear little birds in my garden and I enjoy feeding them and watching how well they are doing.

We woke up to snow but it's now raining and the snow is melting thank goodness!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of my new lovely friend and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

Linda Godwin
The thrush is a sweet visitor, I imagine the mealworms bring more birds to be seen.
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see a song thrush in your garden , They used to be regular visitors in my garden , but alas - I haven't seen one here for years ! fav
January 5th, 2025  
