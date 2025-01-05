She's back again

It was lovely to see Mrs Thrush again and it looks like she will be a regular visitor now. Just like Willie Wagtail who comes every day and eats from one of the mealworm feeders. It is so lovely to have all these dear little birds in my garden and I enjoy feeding them and watching how well they are doing.



We woke up to snow but it's now raining and the snow is melting thank goodness!



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of my new lovely friend and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.