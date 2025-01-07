Previous
Having a feast by rosiekind
Having a feast

I'm having a real problem with my laptop that I tried to back up yesterday. For some reason lots of old photos have appeared on it but it's also telling me that I can't open a lot of them unless I open One Drive and I'm not sure what to do. Also I cannot put my name or a border on the photos because one of my things won't work. It's just so frustrating!

Anyway, it was nice to see the little blue tits tucking in this morning. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th January 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these little beauties.
January 7th, 2025  
