Previous
Photo 4793
Mr Kite
I saw this lovely red kite today and it's always a pleasure to see them. Some problems with my laptop seem to be better but I have lost a lot of stuff and I'm not sure why.
Anyway, thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th January 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
newton-leys
