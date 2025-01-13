Previous
Woodie by rosiekind
Photo 4797

Woodie

I have never seen Woodie Woodpecker on the seed feeder before so I just had to take his photo. The weather is slightly warmer today although the wind is cold.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Barb ace
Marvelous clarity!
January 13th, 2025  
