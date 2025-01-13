Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4797
Woodie
I have never seen Woodie Woodpecker on the seed feeder before so I just had to take his photo. The weather is slightly warmer today although the wind is cold.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11095
photos
146
followers
50
following
1314% complete
View this month »
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
Latest from all albums
4793
4794
3721
4795
3722
4796
3723
4797
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th January 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Barb
ace
Marvelous clarity!
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close