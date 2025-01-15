Previous
Woodie didn't want company by rosiekind
Photo 4799

Woodie didn't want company

This poor little greenfinch who normally eats from this feeder didn't hang around when he saw Woodie. Woodie didn't want anyone disturbing his lunch eitther.

Thank you for getting yesterday's wren on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact