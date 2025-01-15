Sign up
Previous
Photo 4799
Woodie didn't want company
This poor little greenfinch who normally eats from this feeder didn't hang around when he saw Woodie. Woodie didn't want anyone disturbing his lunch eitther.
Thank you for getting yesterday's wren on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th January 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
