Two little blue tits by rosiekind
Photo 4801

Two little blue tits

I saw these little birds up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I know that I have lots of them in my garden but thought I would take a photo of these anyway.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
