Previous
He's such a plump little boy by rosiekind
Photo 4802

He's such a plump little boy

Which is not surprising when I know how many peanuts he gets through with his mates. I do love to see Squizzer though and he give me lots of laughs.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
He is very cute. Do your squirrels usually have a bald patch like this or does he have a problem?
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact