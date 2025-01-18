Sign up
Previous
Photo 4802
He's such a plump little boy
Which is not surprising when I know how many peanuts he gets through with his mates. I do love to see Squizzer though and he give me lots of laughs.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11107
photos
145
followers
50
following
1315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th January 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Merrelyn
ace
He is very cute. Do your squirrels usually have a bald patch like this or does he have a problem?
January 18th, 2025
