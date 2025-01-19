Sign up
Previous
Photo 4803
Woodie Woodpecker
This was a photo that came up on Amazon photos and I thought I would post it today because I haven't had a chance to take any today.
Thank you for getting Willie wagtail on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
