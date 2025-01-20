Previous
A change of feeder by rosiekind
A change of feeder

I decided to change the feeder hanging from the tree so that 4 birds could feed together instead of 2. It means that they don't have to keep trying to get on to the feeder by fluttering furiously. They have soon got used to it and are feeding more quietly without any hassle. The other feeder is hanging in another area and is still being used as well. I try to make sure that all the birds get equal access to the sunflower hearts which they really love.

Thank you for getting yesterday's Woodie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
John Falconer
Nicely done!!
January 20th, 2025  
