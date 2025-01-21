Sign up
Previous
Photo 4805
Long tailed tit
This is a filler because I haven’t had a chance to take and post any photos today
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th December 2024 12:52pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
Phil Sandford
ace
My favourite of all the Passerine birds that come into my garden.
January 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely!
January 21st, 2025
