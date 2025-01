Bas

This is Bas our lovely cockatoo. He's such a gorgeous bird and he comes and snuggles under the covers on our bed in the morning and plays with us in the lounge in the evening. He can be very noisy but we love him. We don't know how old he is but Steve has had him more than 30 years - longer than he's had me lol.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.