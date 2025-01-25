Sign up
Previous
Photo 4809
Hello little robin
It was nice to see the robin coming to the feeders each day as I have only really seen them singing in the trees in our garden. Hopefully I will see much more of them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11118
photos
145
followers
50
following
1317% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th January 2025 12:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
