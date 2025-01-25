Previous
Hello little robin by rosiekind
Photo 4809

Hello little robin

It was nice to see the robin coming to the feeders each day as I have only really seen them singing in the trees in our garden. Hopefully I will see much more of them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

