One of the collared doves by rosiekind
Photo 4810

One of the collared doves

It's always nice to see them and they seem to come as a pair. I only managed to get one of them in this shot but I thought he/she looked really nice.

Thank you for all your kiind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such sweet gentle bird - as you say - always in pairs ! fav
January 26th, 2025  
