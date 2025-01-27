Sign up
Previous
Photo 4811
One of our orchids
I have several orchids sitting in the bay window in front of my sink in the kitchen and I though I would post this one today.
Thank you for getting my finches on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
kitchen
,
plant
,
flower
,
orchid
