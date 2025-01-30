Steve with "his" baby

I had to take this photo of Steve when he had this doll on his knee. We were visiting his sister who has dementia in the home where she is now living. We only found out about her a week ago as there had been difficulties with Steve's brother in law. She has been in the home since October. At least she was pleasantly confused and plays with the doll and her teddies.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.