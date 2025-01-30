Previous
Steve with "his" baby by rosiekind
Photo 4813

Steve with "his" baby

I had to take this photo of Steve when he had this doll on his knee. We were visiting his sister who has dementia in the home where she is now living. We only found out about her a week ago as there had been difficulties with Steve's brother in law. She has been in the home since October. At least she was pleasantly confused and plays with the doll and her teddies.

30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
A cute capture
January 30th, 2025  
