Photo 4814
One of my favourite birds
Red kites used to be very rare but now we seem to see them everywhere. It's always nice to see them and I think they're lovely birds. They don't kill animals to eat but feast on road kill.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
4814
30th January 2025 10:21am
red-kite
bird-of-prey
newton-leys
Linda Godwin
Super in flight shot
January 31st, 2025
