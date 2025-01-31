Previous
One of my favourite birds by rosiekind
One of my favourite birds

Red kites used to be very rare but now we seem to see them everywhere. It's always nice to see them and I think they're lovely birds. They don't kill animals to eat but feast on road kill.

31st January 2025

Rosie Kind

Linda Godwin
Super in flight shot
January 31st, 2025  
