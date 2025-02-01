Previous
Willie wagtail today by rosiekind
Willie wagtail today

Bless him - he comes every day for his mealworms and I am pleased to keep him well fed.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1319% complete

Barb ace
Really nice clarity!
February 1st, 2025  
