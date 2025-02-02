Previous
Male chaffinch by rosiekind
Male chaffinch

I don't get many chaffinches in the garden - sometimes just the odd pair. This little fellow was eating food on the grass that the other birds had dropped when they had been feeding so quickly.

The sun is shining today and although it's really cold, I prefer it to the wet miserable weather we have had lately.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Willie Wagtail on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

