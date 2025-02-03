Previous
Regular visitors by rosiekind
Regular visitors

T he goldfinches come to my feeders every day and I am always filling them up. These feeders are squirrel proof fortunately otherwise I dread to think how many seeds I would get through.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

