Previous
Photo 4818
He's off
This jackdaw had found something tasty to eat so he didn't hang around because his mates were looking very interested in what he had in his beak.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
village
,
roof
,
jackdaw
