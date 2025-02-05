Previous
Looking through the window by rosiekind
Looking through the window

Yesterday there was a lovely sunset and I tried to take a photo with my iPad through the window but it didn’t go well. Never mind I thought I would post it anyway.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
February 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very pretty
February 5th, 2025  
