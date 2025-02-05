Sign up
Previous
Photo 4819
Looking through the window
Yesterday there was a lovely sunset and I tried to take a photo with my iPad through the window but it didn’t go well. Never mind I thought I would post it anyway.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11135
photos
145
followers
50
following
1320% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (8th generation)
Taken
2nd February 2025 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
through-the-window
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
February 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very pretty
February 5th, 2025
