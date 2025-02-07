Sign up
Previous
Photo 4821
3 black birds
Top left is a blackbird, top right is a starling and the bird at the bottom is a jackdaw. It's surprising how many black birds come into my garden.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starling
,
blackbird
,
jackdaw
