3 black birds by rosiekind
3 black birds

Top left is a blackbird, top right is a starling and the bird at the bottom is a jackdaw. It's surprising how many black birds come into my garden.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
