Photo 4822
Eating his nuts
I am posting this for yesterday as I didn't take any photos or post any. I can always count on Squizzer to let me take his photo.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11139
photos
145
followers
50
following
1321% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th February 2025 12:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Barb
ace
Nice candid of Squizzer! 😊
February 9th, 2025
