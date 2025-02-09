Sign up
Previous
Photo 4823
Naughty jackdaw
I put food out for the small birds but unfortunately the jackdaws and pigeons also tuck in. No wonder I have to spend a fortune on bird food!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th February 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
Jackie Snider
Great picture.
February 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Jackdaws have to eat, too! Lol
February 9th, 2025
