Naughty jackdaw by rosiekind
I put food out for the small birds but unfortunately the jackdaws and pigeons also tuck in. No wonder I have to spend a fortune on bird food!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Jackie Snider
Great picture.
February 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Jackdaws have to eat, too! Lol
February 9th, 2025  
