Some of today's visiting birds

Top left starling, top right blue tit, bottom left wood pigeon and goldfinches with 1 greenfinch on the feeder on bottom right. Willie wagtail has been too but I didn't get a photo of him today. It's a horrible cold wet day and I shall be glad to go to Kenya in just under 2 weeks to get some sunshine.



Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaw on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.