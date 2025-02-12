Previous
Greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4826

Greenfinch

I am always pleased to see the greenfinches as they have been on the endangered list for quite a while. Sometimes I have 5 in the garden which really makes me very happy.

This was taken yesterday because I haven’t picked up my camera today but I hope you will forgive me. Anyway thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
