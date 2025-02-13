Previous
Next
Are you watching me? by rosiekind
Photo 4827

Are you watching me?

I saw this mallard when I visited Gadespring in Hemel Hempstead yesterday but didn't get a chance to post it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact