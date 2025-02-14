Previous
It must be Valentines Day by rosiekind
Photo 4828

It must be Valentines Day

Two Valentine couples that I saw and thought it appropriate to post it today.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact