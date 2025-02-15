Previous
Barn owl by rosiekind
Photo 4829

Barn owl

This is a photo that came up in Amazon photos and I took it in 2018 so it's quite old. I used to see a barn owl regularly but not any more.

The weather is absolutely awful today so I haven't been out of the door yet. I'm sick of cold and rain although East Anglia is predicted to get snow but we
we haven't had any yet thank goodness.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact