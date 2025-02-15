Barn owl

This is a photo that came up in Amazon photos and I took it in 2018 so it's quite old. I used to see a barn owl regularly but not any more.



The weather is absolutely awful today so I haven't been out of the door yet. I'm sick of cold and rain although East Anglia is predicted to get snow but we

we haven't had any yet thank goodness.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.