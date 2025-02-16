Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4830
My Valentine flowers
Steve bought me these gorgeous flowers for Valentines day which is also our Wedding Anniversary. I had forgotten that we got married on Valentines day.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11148
photos
145
followers
50
following
1323% complete
View this month »
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
Latest from all albums
4824
3740
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
16th February 2025 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
valentines
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close