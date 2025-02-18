Previous
The finches by rosiekind
Photo 4832

The finches

It was lovely to look out of the kitchen window and see the goldfinches outside tucking into their lunch. I am really stressed at the moment because I am off to Kenya at the weekend and I can’t find my travel insurance. I paid nearly £600 fot a year’s insurance and I thought I had an app on my phone but I can’t find one and these days everything is done on line without paperwork. I will probably have to pay for a single trip but because of health problems it will cost a fortune.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
