Greedy jackdaw

It costs a fortune feeding all my bird friends and I could do with Mr Jackdaw going somewhere else to eat. They are cheeky birds and I have left a list of instructions for Steve to make sure the birds get fed while I am away. I think I have finally got everything ready for my trip so hopefully I will sleep better tonight as I have been waking up really early thinking about everything.



Thank you for getting yesterday’s orchid on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.