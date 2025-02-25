Previous
Dear little elephant by rosiekind
Photo 4836

Dear little elephant

I have been very poorly while out in Kenya which is one of the reasons I haven't posted anything. I don't remember anything for a day and a half and only managed to go out for 2 days safari. A doctor was called and he gave me IV fluids and IV antibiotics. He stayed in my tent for 7 hours apparently. Fortunately one of the people in my group was a nurse so she kept an eye on me but one of the ladies in the camp spent lots of time with me helping me to recover. I couldn't eat and only managed to keep drinking. It was a nightmare and one that I would want to repeat!

Since returning home a couple of days ago, I am gradually feeling a lot better so will eventually get round to looking at the photos that I did manage to take. In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
I am so sad to read this Rosie, I know how much you were looking forward to this trip! I hope you make a speedy recovery at home now. Lovely shot of this cute little elephant.
March 6th, 2025  
