Dear little elephant

I have been very poorly while out in Kenya which is one of the reasons I haven't posted anything. I don't remember anything for a day and a half and only managed to go out for 2 days safari. A doctor was called and he gave me IV fluids and IV antibiotics. He stayed in my tent for 7 hours apparently. Fortunately one of the people in my group was a nurse so she kept an eye on me but one of the ladies in the camp spent lots of time with me helping me to recover. I couldn't eat and only managed to keep drinking. It was a nightmare and one that I would want to repeat!



Since returning home a couple of days ago, I am gradually feeling a lot better so will eventually get round to looking at the photos that I did manage to take. In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.