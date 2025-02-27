Sign up
Photo 4837
Time for action
It's not every day that I have watched lions mating so I thought I would post this as I saw it all in action during the first 2 days of my safari before I became very unwell. I'm glad that I managed to get a few photos.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11161
photos
145
followers
50
following
1326% complete
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th February 2025 4:36am
Tags
male
,
female
,
lions
,
kenya
,
mating
