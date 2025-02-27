Previous
Time for action by rosiekind
Photo 4837

Time for action

It's not every day that I have watched lions mating so I thought I would post this as I saw it all in action during the first 2 days of my safari before I became very unwell. I'm glad that I managed to get a few photos.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
