Previous
Photo 4837
Having a stretch
This is a lilac breasted roller and is one that I took in Kenya. Such gorgeous birds!
I am feeling a lot better now and have got my appetite back thank goodness. Thanks to everyone who sent their good wishes after my last post. It is very much appreciated.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
kenya
lilac-breasted-roller
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beauty! Good to hear that you are on the mend 😊
March 11th, 2025
