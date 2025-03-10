Previous
Having a stretch by rosiekind
Photo 4837

Having a stretch

This is a lilac breasted roller and is one that I took in Kenya. Such gorgeous birds!

I am feeling a lot better now and have got my appetite back thank goodness. Thanks to everyone who sent their good wishes after my last post. It is very much appreciated.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty! Good to hear that you are on the mend 😊
March 11th, 2025  
