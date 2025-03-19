Looking for his mate

This blackbird was looking through the garage

and we realised that one had flown in there yesterday and we didn't know whether he had come out. By alerting us like this, we opened the garage door and his mate flew out so he obviously saved his life. What a wonderful bird!!



I went to the doctors yesterday and I have been referred to Cardiology because like me, he thinks that my problems are due to aortic regurgitation so hopefully I will get things sorted out. However, he has said that there's a long waiting list!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.