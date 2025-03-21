Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4841
Little blue tit
This is a photo I found on my iPad so thought I would post it today as I haven’t had a chance to do any photography. I miss going walking with my camera but I hope I get back to it soon.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11159
photos
145
followers
50
following
1326% complete
View this month »
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
4841
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th February 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sandy
,
rspb
,
blue-tit
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Such sweet little birds
Hope you feel better soon Rosie 😊
March 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Hope you feel better soon Rosie 😊