Previous
Little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 4841

Little blue tit

This is a photo I found on my iPad so thought I would post it today as I haven’t had a chance to do any photography. I miss going walking with my camera but I hope I get back to it soon.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Such sweet little birds
Hope you feel better soon Rosie 😊
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact