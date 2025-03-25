Previous
Flowers from my garden by rosiekind
Photo 4845

Flowers from my garden

It was lovely to see the spring flowers when I arrived back from Kenya and today I actually got my camera out and took a few photos.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaw on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact